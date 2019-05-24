SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A longtime Utah judge has been suspended without pay for six months for comments he made online and in court criticizing President Donald Trump. The state’s Supreme Court he determined violated the judicial code of conduct.

The court said in a decision posted Wednesday that Judge Michael Kwan’s numerous online posts in 2016-2017 criticizing Trump diminished “the reputation of our entire judiciary.”

Kwan has been a justice court judge in the Salt Lake City suburb of Taylorsville for the last two decades.

Kwan and his attorney, Greg Skordas, didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and emails.

Among Kwan’s remarks cited in the ruling is an online post from January 2017 questioning if Trump would undermine the country’s reputation and standing in the world and continue to demonstrate a “political incompetence.”