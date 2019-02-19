BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon has expressed concerns over the militant Hezbollah group’s growing role in the new Cabinet, saying it does not contribute to stability.
Hezbollah, which also takes part in elections, has named a health minister and two other posts in Lebanon’s Cabinet. U.S. officials have called on Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s new government to ensure the group does not receive support from public resources.
Ambassador Elizabeth Richard spoke Tuesday after meeting with Hariri.
Richard says the Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to violate Lebanon’s policy of non-involvement in regional conflicts by fighting in “at least three countries.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Obama quietly gives advice to 2020 Democrats, but no endorsement
- He threw away a napkin at a hockey game. It was used to charge him in a 1993 murder.
- Coalition of states sues Trump over national-emergency declaration to build border wall
- Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
She was apparently referring to Syria, where the group fights alongside the government, and Iraq and Yemen, where Iran supports local armed groups.