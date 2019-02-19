BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon has expressed concerns over the militant Hezbollah group’s growing role in the new Cabinet, saying it does not contribute to stability.

Hezbollah, which also takes part in elections, has named a health minister and two other posts in Lebanon’s Cabinet. U.S. officials have called on Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s new government to ensure the group does not receive support from public resources.

Ambassador Elizabeth Richard spoke Tuesday after meeting with Hariri.

Richard says the Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to violate Lebanon’s policy of non-involvement in regional conflicts by fighting in “at least three countries.”

She was apparently referring to Syria, where the group fights alongside the government, and Iraq and Yemen, where Iran supports local armed groups.