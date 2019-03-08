BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A U.S. envoy has urged Serbia and Kosovo to stop mutual provocations and resume dialogue amid rising tensions between the two wartime foes.
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, who met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for talks Friday, also called on Kosovo to lift a 100-percent tariff on Serbian goods so that European Union mediated talks can resume.
The call came a day after Kosovo’s Parliament adopted a negotiating platform for talks with Serbia that calls for mutual recognition between the two states while keeping the current borders intact.
Serbian officials have said the rigid platform dashes all hopes for a compromise solution. Vucic on Friday summoned top security officials to mull the next steps.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.