SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. soldier grievously wounded in a suicide bombing two years ago in Afghanistan is suing an American defense contractor that employed the bomber, saying its negligence allowed the man to carry out the attack.

Army Spc. Winston Hencely filed his federal civil suit Wednesday in South Carolina. It accuses Fluor Corporation of failing to supervise Ahmad Nayeb as he built an explosive vest on the job using the company’s tools and parts.

The Army concluded Nayeb killed himself, three U.S. soldiers and two other Fluor employees in the explosion at Bagram Air Base on Nov. 12, 2016. Hencely suffered severe brain injuries and is still recovering at his home in Springfield, Georgia.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. Fluor spokesman Brett Turner said the company had no immediate comment.