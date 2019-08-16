BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group in Iraq says it will comply with new orders issued by the country’s prime minister regarding unauthorized flights in Iraqi airspace.

In a statement Friday, it says that as guests of the Iraqi government, the coalition complies with all Iraqi laws and direction from the government.

The statement came after senior leaders from the coalition met with Iraqi defense officials to discuss Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi’s guidance regarding airspace usage.

Abdul-Mahdi on Thursday issued a ban on all unauthorized flights throughout the country, including reconnaissance, fighter jets, helicopters and drones of all kinds.

The ban follows a series of mysterious explosions at military bases in Iraq that some unconfirmed reports said were a result of airstrikes.