JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia that killed six al-Shabab extremists.

The U.S. Africa Command statement on Wednesday says Tuesday’s airstrike targeted an al-Shabab camp near Yaaq Braawe in the Bay region.

Two strikes on Monday near Baqdaad killed four al-Shabab members, and one on Sunday killed six al-Shabab members near Dheerow Sanle in Lower Shabelle region.

The U.S. military says no civilians were injured or killed in any of these airstrikes.

The U.S. carried out at least 47 such airstrikes last year in the Horn of Africa nation.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab continues to control large parts of Somalia’s southern and central regions and carry out deadly bombings against high-profile targets in the capital, Mogadishu.

