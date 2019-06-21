WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing new sanctions on four Nicaraguan officials accused of being responsible for a crackdown on street demonstrations that began in the Central American country in April 2018.

The officials are National Assembly President Gustavo Porras; telecommunications institute director Orlando José Castillo, Health Minister Sonia Castro; and Transportation Minister Oscar Mojica.

Any assets they have in the U.S. will now be frozen.

The U.S. has already imposed sanctions on at least six Nicaraguan officials, including Rosario Murillo, who is the vice president and wife of Ortega, their son Laureano Ortega and current National Police Chief Francisco Díaz.

The sanctions are related to a crackdown last year that left at least 325 people dead and more than 2,000 wounded, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.