ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an officer has been shot at a hotel in northern Illinois.
The U.S. Marshals Service says the shooting occurred Thursday morning at a hotel in Rockford. Spokeswoman Belkis Cantor Sandoval says the officer was on-duty and working with a regional task force when the shooting occurred.
She didn’t immediately have details but said more information was forthcoming.
Local media is reporting that Rockford police are responding to an active shooter at a hotel.
