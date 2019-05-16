SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An American man arrested earlier this week in Mexico after running over several people with a truck in a chaotic chase to a border crossing in San Diego has been identified as a Utah man with an extensive criminal record.

Summer Draper told ABC10 TV station in San Diego that her boyfriend, 29-year-old Frank Eddie Stricker, is the suspect in the Monday incident. Draper says she was in the truck with him and that they were fleeing an attack and couldn’t stop.

The Attorney General’s Office of Justice of Baja California says the suspect they identify only by first name faces attempted murder and property damage charges.

Online Utah court records show that Stricker has pleaded guilty to numerous criminal charges over the last decade, including theft, shoplifting, obstructing justice, robbery and forgery.