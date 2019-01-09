NEW YORK (AP) — Text messages sent by the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo about narrowly avoiding capture in 2012 have become the latest damaging evidence at his U.S. trial.
Joaquin Guzman (wah-KEEN’ gooz-MAHN’) texted to his wife that a raid on a coastal mansion in Baja happened very quickly, but that he was able to slip away. He also tells her he loves her and will see her soon.
Prosecutors presented the texts Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn, where Guzman has pleaded not guilty to drug-trafficking charges.
Guzman was a feared and admired crime boss in Mexico who was perhaps best known for escaping jail twice. He was recaptured and sent to the U.S. in 2017.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mexico to regulate 370 illegal crossings on Guatemala border
- Trump pleads on TV for wall money; Dems say he 'stokes fear' WATCH
- 'Don't feed the fatberg': Huge mass blocks English sewer
- 7 dead in shooting in Mexican city of Playa del Carmen
- What air travelers should know about the government shutdown
On Tuesday, jurors heard recordings of Guzman giving orders to cartel members.