ATLANTA (AP) — A U.S. House committee is seeking a trove of information from Georgia’s governor and secretary of state as it investigates reports of voter registration problems and other issues in the state’s 2018 elections.

In letters dated Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform tells Georgia’s new Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that it’s “investigating recent reports of serious problems with voter registration, voter access and other matters affecting the ability of people in Georgia to exercise their right to vote.”

The letters ask both men for extensive information concerning those allegations.

The committee is now Democrat-controlled. Kemp and Raffensperger are Republicans.

Kemp served as secretary of state while he ran for governor. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams has alleged he mismanaged the election, which Kemp denies.