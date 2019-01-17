NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department is appealing a New York judge’s ruling stopping the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
A government lawyer filed a one-page notice of appeal Thursday in Manhattan federal court.
The notice was forwarded to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which also sits in Manhattan.
Judge Jesse Furman said Tuesday that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross violated laws by acting in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner before announcing in March that he would add the question.
Furman concluded that lawsuits were accurate when they claimed the question would lead to an undercount of non-citizens, costing some states congressional representation and federal funding.
Furman also rejected Ross’ claim that the question was necessary to help the government enforce the Voting Rights Act.