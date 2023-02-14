Miami (AP) — A U.S. financier living in Florida was arrested Tuesday in the slaying of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse as the U.S. government presses forward with the investigation while the probe in Haiti stalls.

Walter Veintemilla was charged with conspiracy to kill or kidnap a person outside the U.S. among other charges, his attorney, Tama Kudman, told The Associated Press. “He will be pleading not guilty to both charges,” she said

A squad of former Colombian soldiers are among suspects who carried out the July 2021 assassination, the motives and true masterminds of the attack remain unclear. A Miami-based security company that hired the mercenaries for the mission had turned to Veintemilla for funding, authorities have said.

Kudman confirmed his arrest prior to a press conference announced by the U.S. Justice Department about several arrests in the case.

Claude Joseph, who was serving as prime minister when Moïse was killed, cheered the announcement. “Justice must prevail,” he tweeted, along with a picture of the U.S. government’s press release.

Earlier this month, the president’s widow, Martine Moïse, who was shot during the attack but survived, called for the creation of a special U.N. tribunal to investigate the assassination, saying the case has been blocked for 19 months.

“The killers are out there,” she said.

A total of eight suspects are now in U.S. custody, including key players like James Solages and Joseph Vincent, two Haitian-Americans who were among the first arrested after Moïse was shot 12 times at his private home in July 2021. Other suspects include Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a pastor and failed businessman whose associates have suggested he was duped by the real masterminds who have yet to be arrested.

Also detained are former Haitian Sen. John Joël Joseph, who had fled to Jamaica, and former U.S. government informant and Haitian businessman Rodolphe Jaar, who was extradited from the Dominican Republic.

As the U.S. investigation into the July 2021 assassination of Moïse pushes forward, the probe in Haiti is nearly idle. Three judges have stepped down from the case amid fears they will be killed and a fourth one was dismissed. Meanwhile, no court hearings have been held yet for the more than 40 suspects arrested in Haiti, with many of them including 18 Colombian soldiers languishing in a severely overcrowded jail in Port-au-Prince that often lacks food and water.