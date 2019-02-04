WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. special envoy for North Korea will be traveling to Pyongyang on Wednesday to prepare for President Donald Trump’s second summit with leader Kim Jong Un.

The State Department says Stephen Biegun will meet with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Hyok Chol.

Trump and Kim met last June in Singapore, where they issued vague aspirational goals for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without describing when or how it would occur.

In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Trump said the second summit “is set” with Kim, but provided no further details.

Biegun met in Seoul with South Korea’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, on Monday, and with South Korean Foreign Ministry official Lee Do-hoon on Sunday.