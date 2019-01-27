KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan president’s office says U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad shared details of his recent talks with the Taliban in Qatar with President Ashraf Ghani and other government officials.
Monday’s statement quotes Khalilzad as saying he held talks about a cease-fire with the Taliban but that there was no progress yet on that issue.
The statement also claims the Taliban demanded from Khalilzad the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan, but that there was no agreement on that.
There was no immediate comment from Khalilzad or the U.S. Embassy.
The statement appeared directed at toning down last week’s remarks by Khalilzad reporting “significant progress” in talks with the Taliban.
It also says Ghani thanked Khalilzad and praised U.S. efforts to restart negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban.