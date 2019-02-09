Share story

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has made a surprise visit to the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Perry took the stage Sunday to announce a robotics competition would be held later this year in the United Arab Emirates.

Perry is a former Texas governor who twice launched unsuccessful presidential campaigns.

The annual World Government Summit in Dubai draws leaders from across the globe.

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri are both expected to later address the summit.

