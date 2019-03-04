JERUSALEM (AP) — The American and Israeli militaries say the U.S. has deployed a highly advanced anti-missile defense system in Israel for the first time.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or Thaad, as a testament to the strength of the two countries’ military ties, saying that it makes Israel “even stronger in order to deal with near and distant threats from throughout the Middle East.”
Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli army spokesman, told reporters that Thaad arrived in Israel Monday, and had only been deployed a few times elsewhere.
Israeli officials have repeatedly raised concerns about Iran’s development of long-range missiles as well as the Hezbollah militant group’s vast arsenal of rockets and missiles in Lebanon.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Crew of aging Seattle-based icebreaker struggled with fire on Antarctica mission
- Over 1,500 turtles found inside luggage in Philippines
- Senate seems to have votes to reject Trump's wall move
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's epic speech is laced with fabrication