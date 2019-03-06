SINGAPORE (AP) — A U.S. military commander says his country is keeping a close watch on North Korea following reported activity at a rocket launch site there.
The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Phil Davidson, says he is working with countries including South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and France to enforce sanctions against North Korea at sea.
He says maritime patrol aircraft and ships are watching for any sanctions breaches via methods like ship-to-ship transfers.
Davidson was speaking to reporters Thursday in Singapore.
Davidson took command of around 380,000 civilian and military personnel in the region last April.