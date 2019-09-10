DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A delegation of prominent U.S. Christian evangelicals has met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the kingdom’s Red Sea city of Jiddah.

The Saudi government published photos of the meeting, which took place on Tuesday and was attended by leading American-Christian Zionist leaders, including dual U.S.-Israeli national Joel Rosenberg.

The nine-person delegation also includes Rev. Johnnie Moore, a co-chairman of President Donald Trump’s Evangelical Advisory Council, and Larry Ross, once a longtime spokesman for one of America’s most well-known evangelicals Billy Graham.

A Saudi statement said the two sides discussed promoting coexistence and combatting extremism.

It marks the second visit to Saudi Arabia by U.S. evangelicals to meet Prince Mohammed. The first took place in November, just weeks after the murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.