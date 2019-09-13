WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Brazil are deepening a new era of closer cooperation with their first high-level strategic dialogue in seven years.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says both countries will seek to increase $100 billion in binational trade and launch an investment fund for the protection of biodiversity in the Amazon region.

Pompeo also complimented the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro for supporting Israel and pressing for democratic change in Venezuela.

Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo is on his sixth visit to the U.S. this year. He said Friday that partnering with Washington will allow Brazil to achieve goals such as economic growth, security and development in the Amazon.

The bilateral embrace represents an ongoing shift in U.S.-Brazilian relations.

In March, President Donald Trump hosted Bolsonaro at the White House.