LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in the September killings of four women who prosecutors say were sex workers.

Juan David Ortiz entered the pleas Thursday before a judge in the border city of Laredo. He is accused of killing Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu and Janelle Ortiz. Each was shot in the head and left along rural Laredo-area roads. One died of blunt force trauma after being shot.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz has said he’ll seek the death penalty if Ortiz is convicted of capital murder.

Alaniz contends that Ortiz told investigators he was “doing a service” by killing the women and that he didn’t think law enforcement was doing enough to curb prostitution.