BEIRUT (AP) — A commander with the U.S.-backed force in Syria says they are fighting members of the Islamic State group in a tiny area in Deir el-Zour province.

Ciya Furat, a commander with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said Saturday his group will “very soon bring good news to the whole world.” It was an apparent reference to an announcement about the defeat of the extremists in Syria.

Furat’s comments were carried by Kurdish news agencies, including Hawar News.

Furat said IS fighters are besieged in an area that is about 700 square meters (840 square yards) adding that the push is slow because the extremists are using civilians as human shields.

President Donald Trump said the White House will make an announcement about Syria and the fight against IS by Saturday.