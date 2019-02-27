Share story

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed with the dismissal of an Ohio woman’s defamation lawsuit against actor James Woods over Twitter posts during the 2016 presidential campaign season.

The Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling for Woods.

In March 2016, Twitter account @voxday mistakenly identified Democrat Bernie Sanders’ supporter Portia Boulger of Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH’-ee) as the woman in a Donald Trump T-shirt appearing to give a Nazi salute during a rally for the Republican candidate. Woods’ account retweeted photos, asking, “So-called #Trump ‘Nazi’ is a #BernieSanders agitator/operative?”

Multiple outlets reported the rally photo was of another woman, and Woods eventually corrected his tweet.

The appellate judges found Woods’ tweet “could reasonably be read to have an innocent meaning” as merely asking a question.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

