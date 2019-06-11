KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The operator of an unlicensed Tennessee day care has been indicted on two counts of criminally negligent homicide in connection with the drownings of a set of twins at her home.

News outlets report the indictment of Jennifer Salley was handed down last week. Authorities say toddlers Elijah and Elyssa Orejuela were found in the deep end of the pool at the Knox County day care July 20. The twins, who were nearly 2 years old, later died at a hospital.

An investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office led to the indictment. It’s unclear where officers arrested Salley.

The toddler’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit last month against Salley, seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Salley had a lawyer who could comment.