RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An investigation finds police and administrators at North Carolina’s flagship public university were unprepared for demonstrators who tore down a campus Confederate memorial, but likely didn’t conspire on the statue’s removal.

Those are some of the findings released Friday from a report prepared for the statewide university system’s governors.

The investigation by outside attorneys says the protesters condemning the statue on the University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus as a racist symbol were better-organized and prepared than police anticipated. The law firm says it didn’t find evidence of a conspiracy among police, administrators, and demonstrators to topple the statue last August.

Campus Chancellor Carol Folt’s last day was Thursday after she unilaterally ordered the removal of the Confederate soldier statue’s stone base last month.