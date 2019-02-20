The United Methodist Church will soon decide how to address deep divisions over same-sex marriage and gay ministers serving in the clergy.
The church’s top legislative assembly gathers Sunday in St. Louis for a three-day meeting.
While other mainline Protestant denominations have embraced gay-friendly practices, the Methodist church still bans them. But acts of defiance by pro-gay clergy have multiplied and talk of a possible breakup of the church has intensified.
Church leaders will decide between three proposals at the gathering. Defections from the Methodist church are likely under any outcome.
