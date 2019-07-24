YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police in Myanmar’s biggest city say an unexploded grenade was discovered next to a township office of the ruling National League for Democracy party.

An officer says police cleared away the grenade soon after it was discovered Wednesday morning and are investigating the incident. He gave no other details.

The National League for Democracy is headed by Aung San Suu Kyi, who also heads Myanmar’s government. The country will hold a general election next year.

Aye Win, a local NLD official, told The Associated Press he was not especially concerned because it was a grenade rather than a time-bomb or similar device.

No one has claimed responsibility.