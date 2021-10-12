The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday canceled classes and declared a “wellness day,” after officials said campus police responded to a suicide and an attempted suicide over the weekend.

“We are in the middle of a mental health crisis, both on our campus and across our nation, and we are aware that college-aged students carry an increased risk of suicide,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz wrote in a message to the university community. He added, “As chancellor, a professor and a parent, my heart breaks for all those whose suffering goes unnoticed.”

The decision came after a difficult weekend at North Carolina’s flagship public university. At about 11 a.m. Saturday, police were called to investigate a death at the Hinton James Residence Hall, the school’s media relations team said. The incident is being investigated as a suicide, according to a police department crime log.

Then, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to another residence hall, Granville Towers South, to investigate what the log described as an attempted suicide.

Student leaders responded by calling for classes and university events to be canceled in an effort to prioritize mental health.

“Students require this immediate action from the university to ensure that their mental health needs are being considered and met,” the UNC Graduate and Professional Student Government said in a joint statement with the UNC Student Government Executive Branch. They added, “A loss of even one Tar Heel is too many.”

The student-run newspaper, the Daily Tar Heel, announced it would operate on a “reduced schedule” for the week. Some students planned a protest for Wednesday, and parents said they would host a rally Thursday to help build awareness of the issue of suicide, WRAL reported.

Warning signs of suicide If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. The more of the signs below that a person shows, the greater the risk of suicide. Talking about wanting to die

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

Clare Landis, a responder for student support group Peer2Peer, told the station she had seen an uptick in calls during the past two weeks, as midterms approach.

“We almost have a second pandemic on our hands with mental health and suicide,” she told WRAL.

Guskiewicz said in his letter that he met with student and faculty leaders during the weekend and decided a wellness day would be “a step in addressing mental health.” He urged students to take the time to rest and check on each other.

“Reach out to a friend, a classmate, or colleague and ask them, ‘honestly, how are you doing?’ ” he wrote.

Working with counseling services, the psychiatry department and schools of medicine and social work, UNC plans to offer a “special support network” through the week, Guskiewicz said. Students, faculty and staff can turn to the network to find resources and discuss their experiences.

The university also plans to convene a mental health summit this month and to start a campaign, the Heels Care Network, to promote awareness of the issue.

“At Carolina, we strive to put our students first in everything we do,” Guskiewicz wrote. “We are living in a world that is constantly shifting and changing. We are facing major challenges and the ongoing toll this takes on our health cannot be underestimated. This cannot be solved by one person, or on one day, alone.”

Mental health resources for young people For a life-threatening emergency: Call 911.

For suicide prevention, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and connect to local resources: 1-800-273-8255 (English) 1-888-628-9454 (Español) 1-800-799-4889 (Deaf or hard of hearing) For other youth-specific resources, follow this link.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.