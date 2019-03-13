BRUSSELS (AP) — Top officials are warning that the crisis in Syria is not over and are calling for large-scale support for people in need on the eve of a major donors’ conference.
U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said Wednesday that “without an immediate and substantial injection of funds, lifesaving provisions of food, water, health care, shelter and protection services will likely be interrupted.”
The U.N. says $3.3 billion is required to help meet Syria’s aid needs, plus $5.5 billion to support Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, where most Syrians take refuge.
Around 55 countries and 80 delegations are expected to attend Thursday’s donor conference in Brussels.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Worried travelers seek answers about the 737 MAX 8. Here is what passengers should know.
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- Passenger missed boarding doomed Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 by minutes
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Actress Loughlin surrenders as admissions fallout spreads WATCH
As the conflict enters its ninth year, about 11.7 million Syrians still depend on aid. Almost as many have fled or been displaced inside the country.