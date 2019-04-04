UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. task force including more than 60 international organizations is calling for an overhaul of national and international financial systems, warning that current arrangements can’t tackle climate change, poverty, inequality and other urgent development issues.

The task force — including the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group and World Trade Organization — said in a report launched Thursday that mobilizing sufficient financing remains “a major challenge” to achieve the 17 U.N. development goals for 2030 aimed at ending poverty and preserving the environment.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report’s forward that private sector interest in financing the goals is growing, and the goals “are increasingly being incorporated in public budgets.”

But he said “these changes are not happening at the required scale, nor with the necessary speed.”