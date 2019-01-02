UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council has five new members, and one of them — the Dominican Republic — is starting out as the group’s president.
Belgium, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa also are starting their two-year terms. All five new members are being recognized with a ceremony Wednesday marking the installation of their flags outside the council chamber.
Bolivia, Ethiopia, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan and Sweden finished their terms as 2018 closed.
The 15-member council is the U.N.’s most powerful body. China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent members, with veto power.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Spacecraft opens new year with flyby on solar system's edge WATCH
- 'I see no way out': Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common
- Trump answers Romney criticism: 'I won big, and he didn't'
- Fake-porn videos are being weaponized to harass and humiliate women: 'Everybody is a potential target'
- Trump invites congressional leaders to White House for border security briefing
Other members are elected by the 193-member General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms that are allocated by global regions. Seats are sought-after, and countries often campaign for years.
The presidency rotates each month.