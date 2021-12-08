UNITED NATIONS (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that Guterres has shown no symptoms and tested negative for the virus Tuesday afternoon.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he has canceled all his engagements for today and is working from home until he is tested again tomorrow,” the spokesman said.

Among the events Guterres planned to skip was Wednesday night’s annual awards dinner of the United Nations Correspondents Association, where he had been scheduled to be the guest of honor.

On Thursday, Guterres was slated to address a U.N. Security Council meeting on the challenges posed by terrorism and climate change, led by President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger, the country that holds the council presidency this month.

Last week, Dujarric said Guterres recently received his third dose of coronavirus vaccine after hesitating for a long time about getting a booster when millions of people, especially in Africa and other developing regions, haven’t even received their first dose.