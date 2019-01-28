CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says shelling of a camp for displaced people in Yemen’s northern Hajjah province has killed eight civilians and wounded 30.
The U.N. Human Coordinator for Yemen Lise Grande says the shelling was a “shocking…. and senseless attack.”
She said Monday that such attacks “cannot be justified — ever.”
She didn’t identify the source of the shelling, which took place on Saturday in the province’s Haradh district. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump's demand for a border wall shut down the government. At the same time, his company was firing undocumented workers.
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Brain researchers warn that lack of sleep is a public-health crisis
- U.S. scrambles to outrun China in new 'arms' race over 5G data network.
- Your 2019 tax refund might be higher, lower or later than usual
The U.N. said an attack earlier in January near the same camp killed six children and two women.
Yemen’s civil war started in 2014 when the Shiite rebels known as Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 and is fighting to restore the government to power.