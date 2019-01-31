UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. says Dutch Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert, who has been heading the U.N. operation monitoring a cease-fire in Yemen’s key port of Hodeida, is being replaced by a Danish officer.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who announced Danish Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard’s appointment Thursday, said Cammaert was on a temporary one-month contract and did not resign, and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thanked him for his “exemplary service.”
Cammaert has tried to strengthen the cease-fire in Hodeida agreed to by leaders of Yemen’s government and Houthi Shiite rebels on Dec. 13 and get the two sides to redeploy forces from the port, which handles 70 percent of food and humanitarian aid imported into Yemen.
Dujarric said Lollesgaard, currently Denmark’s military representative to NATO, has 30 years of national and international military experience.
