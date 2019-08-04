CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. food agency and Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they have reached an agreement to resume food deliveries to rebel-controlled parts of Yemen after suspending the aid in June.

The partial suspension of aid to Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, began amid accusations the rebels were diverting the food aid. The rebels have accused the WFP of sending expired food to Yemen.

World Food Program spokesman Herve Verhoosel told The Associated Press Sunday that the agreement is “an important step towards safeguards that guarantee the accountability of our humanitarian operation in Yemen.”

He did not detail the provisions of the deal, but says the two sides are working out technical details.

Rebel leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi says the deal was signed Saturday.