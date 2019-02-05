UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs “remain intact” and it is dispersing its missile assembly and testing to prevent “decapitation” strikes.

The experts’ report to the U.N. Security Council, seen Tuesday by The Associated Press, says North Korea also continues to defy U.N. sanctions, including through “a massive increase” in illegal ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products and coal.

The experts said it’s also violating an arms embargo, a ban on luxury goods and financial sanctions. They said they investigated “cyberattacks against multiple member states to evade financial sanctions.”

The report was sent to council members as U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, aimed at pursing the goal of a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.