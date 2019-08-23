UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A member of the U.N. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar says there will be no long-term peace in the country and no return of Rohingya refugees unless there is accountability for the “brutality” of Myanmar’s military forces.

Radhika Coomaraswamy is a Sri Lankan lawyer who is one of the mission’s three international experts. She told an informal Security Council meeting on accountability in Myanmar Friday that the commission believes a domestic judicial process is impossible now. So, “We therefore need an international mechanism or process.”

Coomaraswamy cited a number of options: a Security Council referral to the International Criminal Court, establishing an ad-hoc tribunal on Myanmar or countries with universal jurisdiction using it to tackle the plight of over a million Rohingya Muslims who fled military crackdowns to Bangladesh.