UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. special envoy for Syria says his goals are to achieve “concrete action” on detained and missing people and the convening of a committee to draft a new constitution for the war-torn country “as soon as possible.”

Geir Pedersen says he also wants to begin a sustained dialogue with the government and opposition “on building trust and confidence,” to engage a wide range of Syrians and to help the international community deepen its dialogue on achieving a political settlement of the eight-year conflict.

Pedersen’s first briefing to the Security Council Thursday indicated a much broader approach to trying to end the war and restore peace to Syria than his predecessor, Staffan de Mistura, who spent his last year trying unsuccessfully to form a constitutional committee.