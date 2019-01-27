JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.N.’s Mideast envoy is calling the death of a Palestinian in West Bank clashes with Israeli settlers “shocking and unacceptable.”
Nikolay Mladenov on Sunday called on Israel to “put an end to settler violence and bring those responsible to justice.”
Hamdi Naasan, 38, was killed Saturday near the village of al-Mughayyir, close to Ramallah. The Palestinians say settlers shot him. The settlers say a Jewish man was stabbed by Palestinians and they fired in the air while chasing away the attackers.
The Israeli police and military have launched investigations.
The violence came days after Israel charged a Jewish teenager with manslaughter in the death of a Palestinian woman in the West Bank.
Over 400,000 settlers live in the West Bank, which Israel seized in the 1967 war.