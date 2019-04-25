BEIRUT (AP) — U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon have confirmed the existence of a third cross-border tunnel, out of six the Israeli military said it discovered in the area last year.

The force known as UNIFIL says the tunnels violate a cease-fire resolution that ended a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.

It said Thursday peacekeepers completed a technical inspection and confirmed the third tunnel. Earlier, UNIFIL had confirmed two other tunnels.

Israel says the frontier tunnels are a tactic used by Hezbollah in previous wars and has called on the international community to impose new sanctions on the Lebanese militant group.

UNIFL says it informed Lebanese authorities about the violation and requested follow-up actions.

Israel in January wrapped up its operation to destroy the part of the tunnels stretching into Israel.