BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent have delivered badly-needed humanitarian assistance to more than 40,000 displaced people in a tent settlement near the Jordanian border.

The World Health Organization said Friday that the delivery to the Rukban camp in southeast Syria took place the day before and was the second time aid reached the area.

The U.N. children’s agency UNICEF described the delivery as the largest ever humanitarian convoy since the start of the Syria crisis nearly eight years ago.

The delivery came two weeks after U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock urged Syria’s warring parties to ensure the delivery, as cold winter months are exacerbating an already dire situation for Syrians stranded in Rukban camp.