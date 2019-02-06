MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s exiled former president, who was found guilty of fueling a deadly separatist conflict in the east, is warning of possible vote rigging in the country’s upcoming presidential election.
Ukrainians will vote March 31 to elect a new president. Former President Viktor Yanukovych fled the country in February 2014 following months of anti-government protests. Russia used his appeal to send troops to Ukraine as a justification for annexing the Crimean peninsula.
Yanukovych spoke to the press Wednesday in Moscow, breaking more than a year of silence. He would not endorse any of the over 30 Ukrainian presidential candidates but accused President Petro Poroshenko of plotting vote rigging.
A Kiev court last month found Yanukovych guilty of treason and of helping Russia to annex Crimea.
