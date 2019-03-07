Share story

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Ukrainian presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko has promised life imprisonment for anyone found guilty in alleged military corruption that reportedly includes incumbent Petro Poroshenko.

A media investigation last week detailed alleged embezzlement schemes in the nation’s military industries, including at a factory controlled by Poroshenko.

“Those who earned even one black kopeck by exploiting the army and the war will sit in prison for life,” she said at a Thursday news conference, adding that Poroshenko “simply laundered defense money.”

Polls ahead of the March 31 election show support for Tymoshenko, a former prime minister and a main figure of the 2004 Orange Revolution, near Poroshenko’s, but both are behind comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

She also alleged that the presidential administration is behind the candidacy of similarly named Yuri Tymoshenko to confuse voters.

