MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Ukrainian presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko has promised life imprisonment for anyone found guilty in alleged military corruption that reportedly includes incumbent Petro Poroshenko.
A media investigation last week detailed alleged embezzlement schemes in the nation’s military industries, including at a factory controlled by Poroshenko.
“Those who earned even one black kopeck by exploiting the army and the war will sit in prison for life,” she said at a Thursday news conference, adding that Poroshenko “simply laundered defense money.”
Polls ahead of the March 31 election show support for Tymoshenko, a former prime minister and a main figure of the 2004 Orange Revolution, near Poroshenko’s, but both are behind comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Nearly 1,500 pulses of lightning recorded off Southern California coast in 5 minutes
- Oregon man who survived snowbound off sauce packets for 5 days gets year of free Taco Bell
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Evacuations in California take place as storm approaches VIEW
- Some churches are asking members to give up plastic for Lent
She also alleged that the presidential administration is behind the candidacy of similarly named Yuri Tymoshenko to confuse voters.