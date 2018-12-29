Share story

By
The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A British woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her toddler twins.

Police say Samantha Ford killed her two 23-month-old twins Jake and Chloe on Dec. 26.

The 37-year-old Ford was in Canterbury Magistrates’ Court Saturday on two counts of murder.

Ford was hospitalized after a car crash Thursday, prompting police to go to her home in Margate, 75 miles east of London (120 kilometers), because of concern for her children.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Both were found dead and Ford was arrested.

She is in custody and her case will be back in court Monday.

The Associated Press