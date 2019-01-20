Share story

By
The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British police have spoken with Prince Philip after the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was photographed apparently driving without wearing a seatbelt — just two days after he was involved in a car crash.

Norfolk Police said late Saturday “suitable words of advice have been given to the driver”.

The photograph published by British media Saturday showed Philip, 97, driving a new Land Rover near the royal residence at Sandringham.

On Thursday Philip was driving another car when he was involved in a serious collision in which two people in the other car suffered minor injuries. The accident is still being investigated and no one has been arrested or charged.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Buckingham Palace says Philip has a valid driver’s license. There is no upper age limit for licensing drivers in Britain.

The Associated Press