LONDON (AP) — British police say a man suspected of purposefully driving into parked cars in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in London has been hospitalized for mental health treatment.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said officers fired at the 40-year-old driver’s vehicle and took him into custody Saturday after he allegedly rammed the Ukrainian ambassador’s car and several others outside the embassy.

London police say he also drove his car toward officers.

No one was injured. Police say the man’s actions were not related to extremism.

He has not been charged or identified.

A police committee is investigating the officers’ use of firearms. They also used stun guns to subdue the suspect.