LONDON (AP) — British police say three suspects who were arrested in the deaths of 39 people hidden in a shipping container have been released on bail.

Police in southeastern England said Sunday that a 38-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman — both from the northern English town of Warrington— and a 45-year-old man from Northern Ireland have been released after being questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

The bodies were found early Wednesday in an industrial park in southeastern England.

Essex Police on Saturday charged the driver of the truck, 25-year-old Maurice Robinson of Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration money laundering. He is to appear in court Monday.