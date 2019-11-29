LONDON (AP) — British police said Friday they were dealing with an incident on London Bridge, and witnesses have reported hearing gunshots.

The Metropolitan Police force tweeted that officers were “in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge.”

BBC reporter John McManus was in the area and said he saw figures grappling on the bridge. He said: “I thought it was initially a fight,” but then shots rang out.

London Ambulance Service said it had crews on the scene.

Police could be seen ushering people away from the northern end of the bridge, which links the city’s business district with the south bank of the River Thames.

City of London Police, the force responsible for the business district, urged people to stay away from the area.

London Bridge was the scene of a 2017 attack when Islamic State-inspired attackers ran down people on the bridge, killing two, before stabbing several people to death in nearby Borough Market.