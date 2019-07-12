LONDON (AP) — Outgoing British Prime Minster Theresa May has leveled a thinly disguised swipe at Conservative Party front-runner Boris Johnson as she underscored the necessity of character in taking on the country’s top post.

May told the Daily Mail in an interview published Friday that the job of prime minister is not about power but about public service. Though she didn’t mention Johnson by name, he has made a career out of being the biggest personality in the room.

May says “all too often those who see it as a position of power see it as about themselves and not about the people they are serving. There is a real difference.”

She added that it is unlikely that her successor will negotiate further Brexit concessions from the European Union.